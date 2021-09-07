Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%.

AINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. lifted their price objective on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AINV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,427. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $896.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.02. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

