Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives $6.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
ATRS stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.
In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Antares Pharma Company Profile
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
