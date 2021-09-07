Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives $6.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

ATRS stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

