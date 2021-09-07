Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anaplan in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). William Blair also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

PLAN stock opened at $67.96 on Monday. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

