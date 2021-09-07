Analyzing Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) & Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 19.38% 55.94% 15.71% Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -82.18% -64.20%

Volatility and Risk

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Atara Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $24.69 billion 3.65 $123.00 million $7.09 10.15 Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$306.62 million ($4.15) -3.75

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Atara Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gilead Sciences and Atara Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 0 8 11 0 2.58 Atara Biotherapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $76.31, suggesting a potential upside of 6.05%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.22%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

