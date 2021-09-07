Analyzing American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. American National Bankshares pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

37.9% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American National Bankshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $112.68 million 3.24 $30.05 million $2.73 12.31 Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.30 million 1.88 $3.26 million N/A N/A

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American National Bankshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

American National Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.16%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 32.93% 11.20% 1.25% Oak Ridge Financial Services 21.62% N/A N/A

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment involves in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

