Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for American Woodmark (AMWD)

American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/1/2021 – American Woodmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – American Woodmark had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $93.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/31/2021 – American Woodmark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

8/31/2021 – American Woodmark had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – American Woodmark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

8/4/2021 – American Woodmark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

7/29/2021 – American Woodmark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,407. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 2.24. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $67.42 and a one year high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average is $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get American Woodmark Co alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Woodmark by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter worth about $506,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.