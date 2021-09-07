Analysts Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) PT at $18.33

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAPS. Truist began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,176. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

