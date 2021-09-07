Analysts Set Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target at $43.58

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Trisura Group stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981. Trisura Group has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

