Analysts Set Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Target Price at $20.71

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

TPZEF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of TPZEF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

