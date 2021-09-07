Analysts Set Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target at $14.48

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price target on shares of Royal Mail and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of ROYMY remained flat at $$13.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.2232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is currently 3.50%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

