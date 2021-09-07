Analysts Set Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target at $14.48

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.48.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price target on shares of Royal Mail and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Shares of ROYMY remained flat at $$13.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.
About Royal Mail
Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.