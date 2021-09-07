Analysts Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target at $88.71

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.71.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.88.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.