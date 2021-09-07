Analysts Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Price Target at $191.00

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE ABG traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.00. 3,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,904. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.