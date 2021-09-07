Analysts Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target at $15.63

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 1,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,149. The stock has a market cap of $749.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.