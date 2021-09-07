Analysts Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. 282,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $146.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

