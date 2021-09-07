Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Global Net Lease also reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 5,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 205,107 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

