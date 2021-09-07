Analysts Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Post $0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 160,572 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $3,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. 684,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,606. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

