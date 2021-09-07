Analysts Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Surgery Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 290,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,550. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 3.17.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.