Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Medpace reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $193.59. 4,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,838. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.15 and its 200-day moving average is $172.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,182 shares of company stock worth $53,139,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $4,891,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 10.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

