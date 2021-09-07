Analysts Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to announce sales of $123.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.60 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $105.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $481.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.00 million to $485.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $553.24 million, with estimates ranging from $544.00 million to $558.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

