Analysts Anticipate AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

Several analysts recently commented on AZRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of AZRX stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 495.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 213,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 72,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 221,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product programs include MS1819, FW-1022: COVID-19 GI infections, and FW-420: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Colitis. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

