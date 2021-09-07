Amon (AMN) Market Capitalization Hits $2.56 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $2.56 million and $11,115.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00150681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.83 or 0.00741460 BTC.

Amon Profile

AMN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

