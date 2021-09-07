Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $156.10

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.10 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 147.36 ($1.93). Amino Technologies shares last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.97), with a volume of 66,408 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90.

About Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

