Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 692 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $97.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.71.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

