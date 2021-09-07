Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

