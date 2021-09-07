Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,086 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 856,263 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 851,943 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PNM Resources by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 809,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,702,000 after purchasing an additional 508,029 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,158,000 after purchasing an additional 348,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

