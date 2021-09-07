Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 21.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Spire by 6.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Spire by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 48,082 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Spire by 16.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Spire by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

SR opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

