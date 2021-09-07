Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth about $51,557,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,154,000 after buying an additional 364,987 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 6,025.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 300,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 295,243 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 545,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,146,000 after buying an additional 288,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after buying an additional 229,490 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

