American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of V.F. worth $20,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in V.F. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in V.F. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in V.F. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in V.F. by 80.7% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 264.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

