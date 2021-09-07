American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 908,713 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3,133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 908,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of First Horizon worth $16,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

