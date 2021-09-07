American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 326,505 Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,505 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions were worth $15,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 257,931 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.45 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,409.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 25,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,319.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,962,349 shares of company stock worth $24,533,691 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

