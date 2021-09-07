American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1,475.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,859 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $19,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

