AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.82 and last traded at $47.26. 2,025,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 89,212,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

AMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,335. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

