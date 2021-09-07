Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 112,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $386,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,462.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,320.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.