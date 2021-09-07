Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,462.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,320.63. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

