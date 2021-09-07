Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 5,011 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Target by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,424 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Target by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $244.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,132. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.