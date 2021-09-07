Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.73. 1,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,473. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $399.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

