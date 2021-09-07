Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,894 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $264.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,297. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $217.40 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

