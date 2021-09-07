Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,982 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after buying an additional 1,432,675 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,109 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.