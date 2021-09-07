Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 8,273 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,538 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,752,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,798 shares of company stock worth $4,347,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $113.60. 11,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.