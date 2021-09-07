Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.93 Million

Analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to post $62.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.20 million and the lowest is $60.30 million. Alphatec reported sales of $41.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $238.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $238.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $295.69 million, with estimates ranging from $289.27 million to $305.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312 and have sold 31,965 shares worth $487,144. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,478. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

