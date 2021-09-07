Allianz’s (ALIZY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ALIZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ALIZY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allianz has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

