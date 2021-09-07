Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LNT. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

