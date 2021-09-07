Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $821,000 in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 809,151 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,395,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 976.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 386,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 261,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 226,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 61,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 326,908 shares of company stock worth $8,174,769. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CERE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

