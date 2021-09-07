Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 234.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Nabors Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 114.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NBR opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75. The stock has a market cap of $686.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

