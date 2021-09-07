Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Stake Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 392,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 76.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 59,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.14. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

ADS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

