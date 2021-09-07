Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of TSE ATD.B traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.60. The firm has a market cap of C$53.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATD.B shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.93.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

