Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of TSE:ATD.A traded down C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$50.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,586. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.90 and a 12 month high of C$52.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76.

In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Senior Officer Deborah Hall Lefevre bought 12,000 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$49.60 per share, with a total value of C$595,210.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$595,210.18.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

