Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.37 Per Share

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

AA stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alcoa by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after buying an additional 435,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 728,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,114,000 after purchasing an additional 136,678 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

