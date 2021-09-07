Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.33 Million

Analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report $22.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $2.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 948.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $32.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 million to $108.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $49.96 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $65.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 182,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $49.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 675.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

