Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. lifted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

NYSE:ALB traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.93. 4,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.90. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $248.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,197 shares of company stock worth $4,972,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

